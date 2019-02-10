Services
Heritage Funeral Home
3801 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 744-7039
Kiedrowicz, Kathleen M. (Nee Issing) Tuesday, February 5, 2019 age 71 years. Beloved wife of Kenneth. Loving mother of Alex, and Elizabeth who preceded her mother in death. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, February 18 at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CHURCH, 3222 South 29th St. from 4-6:15 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at 6:30 PM. Kathleen was the lab coordinator for the chemistry department at Carroll University. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wisconsin Humane Society greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 10, 2019
