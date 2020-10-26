Kathleen M. Kuester



Cedarburg - On Oct. 1st, 2020, Kathleen M. Kuester of Cedarburg died at the age of 86 battling dementia. Kathy was predeceased by her beloved husband Eugene Kuester & parents Antoinette & Carl Stark. She is survived by her 4 daughters; Diane Weyer (Michael), Denise Matko (David), Doreen Laatsch (nee Olson), Donna Kuester (Dickmann), 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren & 1 great-great-grandchild.



Kathleen (Kathy) was born July 30th, 1934 living in Illinois until adopted by Carl & Antoinette shortly after birth. They moved to Milwaukee which was her home until 1973 when she moved to Cedarburg where she lived out the rest of her life.



Kathy lived life to the fullest, enjoying all the experiences her family & friends brought her especially her travels cheering on the Packers. After her retirement from Wisconsin Bell Telephone Company after 35 years of exemplary service, Kathy wintered in Arizona to escape the freezing temperatures of Wisconsin. When home she enjoyed years of bowling, and golf which was her passion.



Kathy was extremely talented musically playing several instruments but excelled at the piano. Even in her last days of life at Harrison House assisted living in Cedarburg, Kathy gave the gift of music to everyone there.



A "Celebration of her life" takes place Nov. 7th at 10am-1pm at Edgewater Golf Club, 1762 Cedar Creek Rd, Grafton WI.



In lieu of flowers the family would like to acknowledge the phenomenal care Kathy received at Family Tree-Harrison House in Cedarburg by sending any gifts to; Family Tree Residential Facilities Inc, P.O. Box 163, Cedarburg WI 53012.









