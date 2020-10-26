1/
Kathleen M. Kuester
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen M. Kuester

Cedarburg - On Oct. 1st, 2020, Kathleen M. Kuester of Cedarburg died at the age of 86 battling dementia. Kathy was predeceased by her beloved husband Eugene Kuester & parents Antoinette & Carl Stark. She is survived by her 4 daughters; Diane Weyer (Michael), Denise Matko (David), Doreen Laatsch (nee Olson), Donna Kuester (Dickmann), 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren & 1 great-great-grandchild.

Kathleen (Kathy) was born July 30th, 1934 living in Illinois until adopted by Carl & Antoinette shortly after birth. They moved to Milwaukee which was her home until 1973 when she moved to Cedarburg where she lived out the rest of her life.

Kathy lived life to the fullest, enjoying all the experiences her family & friends brought her especially her travels cheering on the Packers. After her retirement from Wisconsin Bell Telephone Company after 35 years of exemplary service, Kathy wintered in Arizona to escape the freezing temperatures of Wisconsin. When home she enjoyed years of bowling, and golf which was her passion.

Kathy was extremely talented musically playing several instruments but excelled at the piano. Even in her last days of life at Harrison House assisted living in Cedarburg, Kathy gave the gift of music to everyone there.

A "Celebration of her life" takes place Nov. 7th at 10am-1pm at Edgewater Golf Club, 1762 Cedar Creek Rd, Grafton WI.

In lieu of flowers the family would like to acknowledge the phenomenal care Kathy received at Family Tree-Harrison House in Cedarburg by sending any gifts to; Family Tree Residential Facilities Inc, P.O. Box 163, Cedarburg WI 53012.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved