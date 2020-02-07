|
Kathleen M. Lange
Mukwonago - (Nee Patin) Found peace February 4, 2020, at the age of 78 years. Loving wife to the late Harry G. Lange. Dearest mother of Keith (Diana) Lange, Koreen (Stephen) Pozza, and Kevin Lange. Dear grandma of Jessica, Anthony and Abigail. Dear great-grandma of Isaac. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, S89 W22650 Milwaukee Avenue, Big Bend, WI from 10-11:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12 Noon. Burial to follow at Rural Home Cemetery 1pm meet at cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Linden Grove-Mukwonago for their tender care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020