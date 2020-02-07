Services
St Joseph Catholic Church
S89W22650 Milwaukee Ave
Big Bend, WI 53103
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH
S89 W22650 Milwaukee Avenue
Big Bend, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH
S89 W22650 Milwaukee Avenue
Big Bend, WI
Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Rural Home Cemetery
Kathleen M. Lange


1941 - 2020
Kathleen M. Lange Notice
Kathleen M. Lange

Mukwonago - (Nee Patin) Found peace February 4, 2020, at the age of 78 years. Loving wife to the late Harry G. Lange. Dearest mother of Keith (Diana) Lange, Koreen (Stephen) Pozza, and Kevin Lange. Dear grandma of Jessica, Anthony and Abigail. Dear great-grandma of Isaac. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, S89 W22650 Milwaukee Avenue, Big Bend, WI from 10-11:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12 Noon. Burial to follow at Rural Home Cemetery 1pm meet at cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at Linden Grove-Mukwonago for their tender care.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
