Leonhardt, Kathleen M. (Nee Stys) Joined Ed, Gertie and George in heaven on March 11, 2019, age 73. Loving mother of Steve (Donna), Kim and Laura. Cherished grandma of Emalee, Alex, Olivia and Chloe. Dear sister of Norman (Judy) Stys. Kathy will be watching over her family and surviving relatives and friends. She will be greatly missed for her warm, generous nature. Visitation Sat. March 16, 2019 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 3774 E. Underwood Ave. from 2 PM until time of Service at 4 PM. Private In Interment. Love you always and forever Mom!
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019