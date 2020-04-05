|
|
Kathleen M. McCartan
Oconomowoc - age 67, of Oconomowoc, WI was called home to the Lord on March 30,2020. Kathy died peacefully in her childhood home in Brookfield surrounded by her beloved family. Kathy is preceded in death by her dear parents Tom and Hilda McCartan. Cherished and dedicated Mom of Becky (Joe) Dinius, Kelly (Josh) Kleser; Loving & proud Nana of Julia, Katie and Jake Dinius, Noah and Maura Radomski. Kathy will be dearly missed by her aunt, Katie Metzelfeld along with many more family and friends.
Private family services will be held. Kathy's final resting place is at St. Mary's Cemetery, Elm Grove. The family would like to give very special thanks to the staff at the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic at Summit and Heartland Hospice for their loving care shown to Kathy and her family. Memorials in Kathy's name may be given to the Cancer Research Institute. Kathy will always be remembered for her incredibly caring heart and her witty sense of humor.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2020