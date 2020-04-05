Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen McCartan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen M. McCartan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen M. McCartan Notice
Kathleen M. McCartan

Oconomowoc - age 67, of Oconomowoc, WI was called home to the Lord on March 30,2020. Kathy died peacefully in her childhood home in Brookfield surrounded by her beloved family. Kathy is preceded in death by her dear parents Tom and Hilda McCartan. Cherished and dedicated Mom of Becky (Joe) Dinius, Kelly (Josh) Kleser; Loving & proud Nana of Julia, Katie and Jake Dinius, Noah and Maura Radomski. Kathy will be dearly missed by her aunt, Katie Metzelfeld along with many more family and friends.

Private family services will be held. Kathy's final resting place is at St. Mary's Cemetery, Elm Grove. The family would like to give very special thanks to the staff at the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic at Summit and Heartland Hospice for their loving care shown to Kathy and her family. Memorials in Kathy's name may be given to the Cancer Research Institute. Kathy will always be remembered for her incredibly caring heart and her witty sense of humor.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline