Kathleen M. Onasch
Kathleen M. Onasch

February 23, 1958 -

August 15, 2020

Kathleen "Kathy" M. Onasch of Milwaukee was welcomed to heaven on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the age of 62 years. She passed away peacefully and in caring hands.

Loving mother to Jaimie Onasch (Tim Christen) and soon-to-be grandmother of Ella Christen. She is further survived by her father Robert Kolp, sister Laurie (Brent) Bertram, brothers Mike (Connie) Kolp and Steve Kolp, niece Tiffany (Brian) Nickel and her daughter Brittany, and nephew Bradley Bertram. She is preceded in death by her mother Arlene Kolp, who will be by her side for her next journey in paradise.

Kathy lived by the motto "one day at a time" and continued to joyfully use the phrase as she knew her time on this earth was coming to an end. She loved traveling in her youth and cherished the simple things in life, like window gazing and attending family gatherings.

The family will be celebrating her life in true Kathy fashion, with a small private gathering just like the ones she loved.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30, 2020.
