Schaefer, Kathleen M. (Nee Dean) 77, of Port Washington returned to her heavenly home on February 21, 2019. Kathleen was born in Waukesha to Robert and Kathleen Dean on August 27, 1941. She married her loving husband Frederick Schaefer on July 5, 1969. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 6:30PM on Wednesday, February 27th, 2019 at St. John XXIII Parish - St. Peter of Alcantara Church (1800 N. Wisconsin St. Port Washington, WI 53074) with Father Patrick Wendt presiding. Visitation will be at Church from 4:00PM until the time of service. A private family interment will take place on a later date. EERNISSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE PORT WASHINGTON, WI 262-284-2601 eernissefunerlhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 25, 2019