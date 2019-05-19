Services
Stenzel, Kathleen M. (Nee Wall) Found Peace surrounded by her loving family May 17, 2019, age 64. Survived by her husband Jeffery, children Alana (Jace) Dowd, Eric (Nataly) and Ryan, grandchildren Wylie, Raleigh, Logan and Bailey, sisters Mari-Jo Travis, Debra Theel, Barb Weber and Carolyn Slater, brothers Greg, Jason and the late Pat and Robert Wall. Memorial Visitation Weds. May 29, 2019 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave. from 11 AM until time of Memorial Service at 1 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019
