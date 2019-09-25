Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Zinke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen M. Zinke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen M. Zinke Notice
Kathleen M. Zinke

Milwaukee - (nee Gumieny) Passed to Eternal Life Saturday, September 21, 2019, age 70 years. Dear mother of Amy (Timothy) Mullins and Shawn (Erin) Zinke. Loving grandmother of Tyler Mullins, and Nicholas and Zach Zinke. Sister of Donald (the late Karen) Gumieny. Dear friend of Mary (Dave) Wolfgram and Barbara Zywicke. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Funeral Home 4PM until time of Funeral Service at 7PM. Retired employee of Clement Manor.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline