|
|
Kathleen M. Zinke
Milwaukee - (nee Gumieny) Passed to Eternal Life Saturday, September 21, 2019, age 70 years. Dear mother of Amy (Timothy) Mullins and Shawn (Erin) Zinke. Loving grandmother of Tyler Mullins, and Nicholas and Zach Zinke. Sister of Donald (the late Karen) Gumieny. Dear friend of Mary (Dave) Wolfgram and Barbara Zywicke. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Funeral Home 4PM until time of Funeral Service at 7PM. Retired employee of Clement Manor.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019