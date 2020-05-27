Kathleen "Katie" Marie Murray



Kathleen "Katie" Marie Murray was born June 4, 1971 to loving parents Timothy Robert Thomas Murray Sr. and Cherrilyn Florence Murray (Wolter), who preceded her in death. Loving mother to Taylor Murray and Jacob (Candice) Murray, Kalilah Freeman, Anthonie Freeman and Destiny Freeman. Life partner to Cleveland Freeman. Proud Ya-Ya to seven (7) grandchildren. Adventurous aunt to 17 nieces and nephews. Sister to Timothy (Tracy) Murray, Sarah (Jason) Oenning, Barbara (Marc) Schifalacqua, Diana Bieganski, Patty Jelinski, Haydee Cook and Sarah Loomis. Loving granddaughter to Pamela Wolter. Dedicated longtime office manager for Mobile Mini. Katie had an eclectic taste in music. She was an avid reader and it showed in her appreciation of thoughtful conversations. Katie had a rebellious spirit and a mean snore. She left us too soon - which was shocking because she was always running late. Katie returned to her heavenly home on May 23, 2020 and we know she was overjoyed to reunite with Mom and Dad. By no means was Katie a perfect person, but she was perfect for our family. Katie was the foundation of countless lives, resilient and a beacon of safety. She will be steadfast in our hearts and eternally imprinted in our memory.



Mass to be held at St. Rose Catholic Church in Milwaukee, WI, with a gathering to follow, sometime during the summer. Family will provide details at a future date.









