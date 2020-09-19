Kathleen May (nee Freimuth) Awe died at home, surrounded by family, on September 15, 2020.Kathleen was born on May 10, 1949 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was raised in Milwaukee and attended 24th St. School, Edison Junior High School, Custer High School, and graduated in 1971 from Marquette University with a degree in Medical Technology. Until her retirement in 2012, she worked as a Medical Technologist at Blood Center of Wisconsin, Milwaukee County General Hospital, Froedtert, and Saint Mary's Ozaukee.She is survived by her husband James (whom she married on October 9, 1971), her two adoring children, Nathan Awe (Jing Jin), who live in Lino Lakes, Minnesota, and Monica Hall (Nathan), who live in Jefferson, Wisconsin, and her four cherished grandchildren Owen Hall, Morgan Hall, Temujin Awe, and Adrian Awe. She is also survived by her two sisters, Sandra Patti of Okauchee, and Debra Kroll of Hartland, and was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Lorenz of Brookfield.Kathleen's life was devoted to beautifying and nurturing all living things. She was a founding member of the Ozaukee County Master Gardeners, lectured extensively on gardening and canning, and was an accomplished home chef. She spent innumerable hours shaping her own home gardens into a verdant paradise of blooms and bounty. Kathleen was a longtime member of Advent Lutheran Church in Cedarburg, and, as an avid reader, belonged to numerous book clubs during her life. While her children were young, Kathleen and her family road tripped throughout the United States and Canada. In recent years, she and Jim have globetrotted extensively, with Kathleen's favorite being a photo safari in Tanzania.A post-COVID memorial service will be held at a future date.