Kathleen Miller
Kathleen Miller

Wauwatosa - (Nee Vogel) of Wauwatosa, formerly of West Allis, passed away on June 9, 2020. Kathleen was the loving wife of the late Kenneth Miller and dear mother of Kevin (Kim), the late Kristine, and Karen (Peter) Belli. Also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Denis (Laura) Vogel among other family and friends. Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Caledonia, WI. The family would like to thank the staff from the Froedtert Hospital Grace Clinic for the loving and compassionate care they provided for Kathleen in her final years. Memorials to Froedtert Hospital Foundation, Clinical Cancer Center Designation; The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society; or St. Rita's Church, West Allis, appreciated. Private services will be held.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
