Kathleen "Kathy" Multhauf
Kathleen "Kathy" Multhauf

Milwaukee - Found Peace on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at age 81. Cherished aunt of Christine (John) Smith, Richard, and Jim. Great-aunt of Johnnie, Lexie, and Arianna Smith. Preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Mary; her brother Paul (the late Carol); and her nephew, David. Also loved by other family members and friends.

Kathy loved to travel and was an avid square-dancer.

Per Kathy's request, no services will be held.

If desired, memorials in Kathy's memory to the American Diabetes Association are appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2020.
