Kathleen "Kathy" Multhauf
Milwaukee - Found Peace on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at age 81. Cherished aunt of Christine (John) Smith, Richard, and Jim. Great-aunt of Johnnie, Lexie, and Arianna Smith. Preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Mary; her brother Paul (the late Carol); and her nephew, David. Also loved by other family members and friends.
Kathy loved to travel and was an avid square-dancer.
Per Kathy's request, no services will be held.
If desired, memorials in Kathy's memory to the American Diabetes Association
are appreciated.