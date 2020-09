Kathleen "Kathy" NackAge 70, was called home to our Lord on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She was born November 9, 1949 to the late Dorothy and Gene Elz. Kathy married the love of her life, Anthony Nack on July 23, 1983. Viewing will be Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 from 4pm-7pm at the Funeral Home. Please see the funeral home's website for the complete obituary.