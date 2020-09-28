1/
Kathleen "Kay" Polski
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen "Kay" Polski

Milwaukee - (nee Barron) Born to Eternal Life on Sept. 26, 2020, age 80 years. Preceded in death by her loving husband Bob. Survived by her dear children Susan, Barbara (Stephen) Belmont, and Michael. Grandmother of William, Benjamin, and Elizabeth Belmont. Sister-in-law to Carol Armbruster. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at the Zwaska Funeral Home on Friday Oct. 2, 2020 from 11AM - 12PM with Services at 12:00PM. Burial to follow at Good Hope Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Zwaska Funeral Home - Milwaukee
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Service
12:00 PM
Zwaska Funeral Home - Milwaukee
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Zwaska Funeral Home - Milwaukee
4900 W. Bradley Rd
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 354-5330
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zwaska Funeral Home - Milwaukee

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved