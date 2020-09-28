Kathleen "Kay" PolskiMilwaukee - (nee Barron) Born to Eternal Life on Sept. 26, 2020, age 80 years. Preceded in death by her loving husband Bob. Survived by her dear children Susan, Barbara (Stephen) Belmont, and Michael. Grandmother of William, Benjamin, and Elizabeth Belmont. Sister-in-law to Carol Armbruster. Also survived by other relatives and friends.Visitation will be held at the Zwaska Funeral Home on Friday Oct. 2, 2020 from 11AM - 12PM with Services at 12:00PM. Burial to follow at Good Hope Cemetery.