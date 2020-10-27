1/1
Kathleen Quincey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Quincey

(Kraszewski) Passed away peacefully after a brief illness the evening of October 24th. Kathy was born in Milwaukee on August 24, 1943, the only child of Jerome Kraszewski and Theresa (Fucile), who preceded her in death. She is survived by her four sons, Kevin (Suzanne), Brian (Rose Moylan), Ted (engaged to Joy Schmidt), and Scott (Gina Utrie) and her six beloved grandchildren, Will, Jack, Alex, Declan, Jessica, Linnéa as well as other family and friends.

Kathy was a long-time resident of Beaver Dam and enjoyed volunteering in many community organizations. She enjoyed gardening, politics and cooking but her greatest joy was being a grandmother. She will be missed but we are grateful she is at peace.

Due to COVID, a private service will be held with a celebration of life service to be scheduled in Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to an organization that was important to Kathy such as PBS, St. Vincent de Paul, Lymphoma Research Foundation or any organization that supports education or getting out the vote.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved