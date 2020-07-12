Kathleen R. "Kathy" CrowleyElm Grove - Born to Eternal Life on Wed., July 8, 2020. Age 71. Surrounded by friends and family. Preceded in death by her parents: Ambrose and Cecelia (Nee Horkheimer) Crowley and her brother Dennis Crowley. Kathleen leaves behind many wonderful, kind and helpful good friends and family, especially Lynn D'Amico and Nancy Hensley. All who have helped her on her journey.Special thanks to Froedtert Cancer Care Faith Clinic - Dr. Ritch and staff, The Radiation Clinic - Dr. Hall and staff for their excellent care and compassion during her illness and Zilber Family Hospice for their wonderful care and attention given to Kathy.Kathleen was a MPS teacher for 34 years. She made many close friends and had fond memories throughout her teaching career. She had a love for children and animals, especially dogs and cats.A celebration of her life will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, July 16, 2020 9-10AM. We will process to SAINT MARY'S VISITATION PARISH, 1260 Church Street, Elm Grove, WI 53122 for a Mass of Christian Burial at 1030AM. Private entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Humane Society in Kathy's name or take the money and do a random act of kindness for someone.Her journey in this life has been completed. She gave her all. She is now at peace.