1/1
Kathleen R. "Kathy" Crowley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen R. "Kathy" Crowley

Elm Grove - Born to Eternal Life on Wed., July 8, 2020. Age 71. Surrounded by friends and family. Preceded in death by her parents: Ambrose and Cecelia (Nee Horkheimer) Crowley and her brother Dennis Crowley. Kathleen leaves behind many wonderful, kind and helpful good friends and family, especially Lynn D'Amico and Nancy Hensley. All who have helped her on her journey.

Special thanks to Froedtert Cancer Care Faith Clinic - Dr. Ritch and staff, The Radiation Clinic - Dr. Hall and staff for their excellent care and compassion during her illness and Zilber Family Hospice for their wonderful care and attention given to Kathy.

Kathleen was a MPS teacher for 34 years. She made many close friends and had fond memories throughout her teaching career. She had a love for children and animals, especially dogs and cats.

A celebration of her life will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, July 16, 2020 9-10AM. We will process to SAINT MARY'S VISITATION PARISH, 1260 Church Street, Elm Grove, WI 53122 for a Mass of Christian Burial at 1030AM. Private entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Humane Society in Kathy's name or take the money and do a random act of kindness for someone.

Her journey in this life has been completed. She gave her all. She is now at peace.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Celebration of Life
09:00 - 10:00 AM
at the Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
SAINT MARY'S VISITATION PARISH
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved