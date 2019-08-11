|
Ferbos, Kathleen R. Kathy passed away on July 30, 2019 at age 71. She is survived by her sister Roberta (Charles) Crimaldi; her life-long partner Diane Burscheid; her nephews, Guy (Becky) Crimaldi, Michael Crimaldi, Charles Crimaldi, John D. (Jamie) Burscheid; her niece Julie (Brent) Knuth; 7 great-nieces and nephews, and her furry companions Vinny, Olivia, and Jake. She is also loved and will be missed by additional family members and many dear friends. Gathering at the Funeral Home on Saturday, August 24, at 2pm. Celebration of Life at 4pm. Memorials appreciated to or the Humane Society of your choice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019