Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Ferbos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen R. Ferbos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen R. Ferbos Notice
Ferbos, Kathleen R. Kathy passed away on July 30, 2019 at age 71. She is survived by her sister Roberta (Charles) Crimaldi; her life-long partner Diane Burscheid; her nephews, Guy (Becky) Crimaldi, Michael Crimaldi, Charles Crimaldi, John D. (Jamie) Burscheid; her niece Julie (Brent) Knuth; 7 great-nieces and nephews, and her furry companions Vinny, Olivia, and Jake. She is also loved and will be missed by additional family members and many dear friends. Gathering at the Funeral Home on Saturday, August 24, at 2pm. Celebration of Life at 4pm. Memorials appreciated to or the Humane Society of your choice.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline