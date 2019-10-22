Resources
New Berlin - Born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 age 73 years. Beloved wife of James for 53 years. Loving mother of Paul (Leslie), David (Sarah), Robert (Tracy) and Jonathan. Proud grandma of Alexandria, Katelin, Kendra, Katelin, Brody and Gabriella. Dear sister of Wendy (Steve) Mazur, Judy Roubik, Mike (Janet) Roubik and Mary (David) Anderson. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Visitation Saturday, October 26 at ST. ELIZABETH ANN SETON CHURCH, 12700 W. Howard Ave., New Berlin from 11:30 AM - 1:45 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 PM. Private interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2019
