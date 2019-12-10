Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Camillus North Residence, Our lady of Guadalupe Chapel
10201 W. Wisconsin Ave
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Camillus North Residence, Our lady of Guadalupe Chapel
10201 W. Wisconsin Ave
Kathleen R. (Lyons) Mandarich

Kathleen R. (Lyons) Mandarich Notice
Kathleen R. Mandarich (nee Lyons)

Wauwatosa - Found peace December 6, 2019 at the age of 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Loving mother of Victor Mandarich and Donna (Michael) Nicholson. Dear grandmother of Scott and Kevin Nicholson. Great-grandmother of Connor, Emily, and Kate Nicholson. Further survived by other family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Edward and Grace, and her 3 brothers and 2 sisters. The family extends our heartfelt thanks to the staff at St. Camillus for their tender loving care. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday December 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Camillus North Residence, Our lady of Guadalupe Chapel 10201 W. Wisconsin Ave. with a visitation 10:00 am until time of Mass. Private Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
