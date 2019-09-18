|
Kathleen R. Straube
Waukesha - (Nee Bruening) Gone Home to Heaven on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the age of 74 years. Beloved wife of Norbert for 50 years. Loving mother of Chris (Michele) and Jenna (Bryan) Gapinski. Proud grandma of Scott Winer, Emily Straube, & Kailey and Tyler Gapinski. Also survived by sister, brothers, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held from 5PM-7PM Friday, September 20, 2019 at the FUNERAL HOME (1875 N. Calhoun Rd. Brookfield, WI 53005), with a funeral service to follow at 7PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019