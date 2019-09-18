Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Straube
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen R. Straube


April 18, 1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen R. Straube Notice
Kathleen R. Straube

Waukesha - (Nee Bruening) Gone Home to Heaven on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the age of 74 years. Beloved wife of Norbert for 50 years. Loving mother of Chris (Michele) and Jenna (Bryan) Gapinski. Proud grandma of Scott Winer, Emily Straube, & Kailey and Tyler Gapinski. Also survived by sister, brothers, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held from 5PM-7PM Friday, September 20, 2019 at the FUNERAL HOME (1875 N. Calhoun Rd. Brookfield, WI 53005), with a funeral service to follow at 7PM.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline