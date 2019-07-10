|
|
Werderitch (formerly Nowak), Kathleen R. (Nee Lang) Born to Eternal Life on Sunday, July 7th, 2019 at the age of 77. Beloved wife of John. Dear mother of Steven (Robin) Nowak, and Mary Jo (Salvatore) Crisci. Loving grandmother of Mark, Mariel and Josie. Great-grandmother of Christopher. Sister of Harvey (Sharon), Ross, Gary (Jan) and Kenneth Lang. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 12th at HALES CORNERS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 12300 W. Janesville Rd, from 3PM until the time of service at 5PM. The Rev. Keith Johnson officiating. Interment Highland Memorial Park. Kathy was proud to have retired after many years of service at the City of Milwaukee. If so desired, memorials to Hales Corners Lutheran Church, Whitnall Park Botanical Gardens or to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019