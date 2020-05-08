Kathleen S. Marinello
West Allis - Born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the age of 66. Loving wife of Frederick "Rick" Marinello for 45 years. Beloved mom of Brian (Dawn) and Jason (Sarah). Proud grandma of Kaeleigh, Brittany, Liliana and Juliet. Dear sister of James (the late Denise) Schmitz, Ruthie (the late Mike) Zimmer and Margie (Ed) Lipinski. She is further survived by brother-in-law, Dan Marinello, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas and Barbara Schmitz Jr. and sister, Jeanie Marinello.
A private family service will be held, with a public Memorial Service to be at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 8 to May 10, 2020.