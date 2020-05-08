Kathleen S. Marinello
Kathleen S. Marinello

West Allis - Born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the age of 66. Loving wife of Frederick "Rick" Marinello for 45 years. Beloved mom of Brian (Dawn) and Jason (Sarah). Proud grandma of Kaeleigh, Brittany, Liliana and Juliet. Dear sister of James (the late Denise) Schmitz, Ruthie (the late Mike) Zimmer and Margie (Ed) Lipinski. She is further survived by brother-in-law, Dan Marinello, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas and Barbara Schmitz Jr. and sister, Jeanie Marinello.

A private family service will be held, with a public Memorial Service to be at a later date.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
Service
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Schramka-Borgwardt Funeral Home and Cremation Services
11030 West Forest Home Ave
Hales Corners, WI 53130
4144256060
1 entry
May 8, 2020
Like many others I have been blessed to have crossed paths with Kathy Marinello in my life. I could not have met a more caring, loving and down to earth individual like her. She would give her shirt off her back to help others. Such a huge loss at such a young age. God indeed has one incredible Angel at his side. Until we meet again rest and peace my friend. Thoughts and prayers to her husband Rick and two sons as well as other family and friends who were touched to have met such a wonderful lady. Peace be with you all.
Joe, Wiorek
Friend
