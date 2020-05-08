Like many others I have been blessed to have crossed paths with Kathy Marinello in my life. I could not have met a more caring, loving and down to earth individual like her. She would give her shirt off her back to help others. Such a huge loss at such a young age. God indeed has one incredible Angel at his side. Until we meet again rest and peace my friend. Thoughts and prayers to her husband Rick and two sons as well as other family and friends who were touched to have met such a wonderful lady. Peace be with you all.

Joe, Wiorek

Friend