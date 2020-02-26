Resources
Kathleen Sczerzen

Age 81 years. Born to Eternal Life February 25th, 2020.Loving mother of Joseph, Jr. (Cheryl) Sczerzen, Beverly (Jeff) Marek, Deanna (Tom) Hermann, Renee (Jeff) Mattes and Neil, Sr. (Aline) Sczerzen. The most loving grandma of Krystle, Nik, Ben, Jeff, Tina, Kasieann, Robert Jr., Douglas, Krystal, Neil Jr. and Kyle. Also the most loving great-grandma of Landon, Braytn, Phoenix, Sarah, Robert III and Keatyn. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; and special friends from Boulder Junction, WI. Kathy brought joy to others. She could lighten up any gloomy day. Now we have a guardian angel to watch over us. We miss you! The family wishes to express their gratitude for the compassion and care that Kathy received at Maple Ridge Rehab Center, Aurora St. Lukes Hospital and Vitas Hospice Healthcare.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020
