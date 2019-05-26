|
Marks, Kathleen Susan (Nee DeLonge) Passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the age of 72. She is survived by her husband Jim; her two children, Bethany (Anthony) Giordano and Sara (John)Heiderscheidt; her grandkids, Otto Giordano and Warren Heiderscheidt; her brother, Mike (Sue) DeLonge, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many, many dear friends. Gathering at the Funeral Home on Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 10-11AM. Memorial service at 11AM. Donations may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Association of Wisconsin (www.wisconsinovariancancer.org).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019