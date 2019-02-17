|
|
White, Kathleen "Katrina" Passed away from ALS at LindenGrove nursing home in Mukwonago, WI on January 27, 2019 at the age of 67. She was born on May 5, 1951 in Ripon, WI to Harold Donald Disterhaft and Marilyn Ruth (nee Stadler) Disterhaft. She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip S. White, and two step-sons, Michael and Phillip. She is survived by her daughter, Laura Beth, and her step-children Christine (Ron) Case, Chris, Suzzette, Lisa, and Teresa. She will also be missed by other family and friends. Memorial services for Kathleen will be held in Oshkosh, WI later this year. Memorial donations may be made to The ALS Association Wisconsin Chapter.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019