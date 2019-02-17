Services
Peace of Mind Funeral Home
5325 West Greenfield Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53214
(414) 453-1562
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen "Katrina" White

Notice Condolences Flowers

Kathleen "Katrina" White Notice
White, Kathleen "Katrina" Passed away from ALS at LindenGrove nursing home in Mukwonago, WI on January 27, 2019 at the age of 67. She was born on May 5, 1951 in Ripon, WI to Harold Donald Disterhaft and Marilyn Ruth (nee Stadler) Disterhaft. She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip S. White, and two step-sons, Michael and Phillip. She is survived by her daughter, Laura Beth, and her step-children Christine (Ron) Case, Chris, Suzzette, Lisa, and Teresa. She will also be missed by other family and friends. Memorial services for Kathleen will be held in Oshkosh, WI later this year. Memorial donations may be made to The ALS Association Wisconsin Chapter.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.