Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 658-4101
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
Kathleen (Armann) Yach

Kathleen (Armann) Yach Notice
Kathleen (Nee: Armann) Yach

Pleasant Prairie - Kathleen (Nee: Armann) Yach, passed away at the Addison in Pleasant Prairie, WI, at the age of 76.

Loving mother of Nicole Hansel and Brigit (Vinnie) Correa; proud grandmother of Cristofer (Jazmin) Hansel, Gabrielle Hansel, Nathaniel Dzenzeol and Cayleb and Samuel Correa; great grandmother of Lilli and Aiden; sister to Kristinn (Sue) Armann and sister in law to Charlotte Armann.

Born on July 20, 1943 to the late Bjorn and Sadie (Turowski) Armann, Kathleen graduated from Pius XI High School and Alverno College with a bachelor's degree in education.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Gregg Yach; her son, Chad Yach and her brother, Anthony Armann.

A Memorial Service honoring Kathleen's life will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Friday, September 6th from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Complete obituary information can be found at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3720 39th Avenue, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144, 262-658-4101



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019
