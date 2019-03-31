|
Burg, Kathryn A. Entered into Eternal Life on March 25, 2019 at the age of 59. Beloved wife of Jerry for 34 years. Loving mom of Tyler (Megan) and Cal (Liz). Sister of Mike (Charlene), Dan (Sharon) and John (Patricia). Cherished daughter of the late Ken and Delores Winter. Visitation will be Monday April 1, 2019 at Bethlehem Ev. Lutheran Church, N84 W15252 Menomonee Ave. in Menomonee Falls, from 4pm until time of service at 7pm. Memorials to the Lupus Foundation of America are greatly appreciated. Kathy loved gardening and spending time with family, friends, and her cats. She will be missed.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019