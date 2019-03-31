Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Burg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn A. Burg

Notice Condolences Flowers

Kathryn A. Burg Notice
Burg, Kathryn A. Entered into Eternal Life on March 25, 2019 at the age of 59. Beloved wife of Jerry for 34 years. Loving mom of Tyler (Megan) and Cal (Liz). Sister of Mike (Charlene), Dan (Sharon) and John (Patricia). Cherished daughter of the late Ken and Delores Winter. Visitation will be Monday April 1, 2019 at Bethlehem Ev. Lutheran Church, N84 W15252 Menomonee Ave. in Menomonee Falls, from 4pm until time of service at 7pm. Memorials to the Lupus Foundation of America are greatly appreciated. Kathy loved gardening and spending time with family, friends, and her cats. She will be missed.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now