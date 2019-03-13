|
Lawrence, Kathryn A. Went peacefully to Heaven on Sun., March 10, 2019 at the age of 82. She rejoins her husband, Arnold Lawrence; two grandchildren and numerous Fur Babies. Lovingly remembered by her children, Betty (Bill) Bollis, Jeane (Doug) Lawrence, Laura (Jeff) Acerbi, Arnie (Sylvia) Lawrence, Denise (Bill) Steiner, Roxanne (Kory) LaVigne and Kathryn Butterfuss & Jeremy. She is further survived by eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, many other family and friends. Kathryn loved her Faith, her Country, her Family, the Green Bay Packers, her Friends, Wrestling and BINGO! Visitation will be held on Thurs., March 14, 2019 at the Funeral Home, from 1:30PM until the time of the 3:30PM prayer service. Burial will be private at a later date. Many thanks to Grobschmidt Senior Center and Williamstown Bay Residents for your friendship and continued support. " May God Rest Her Soul"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019