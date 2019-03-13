Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn A. Lawrence

Notice Condolences Flowers

Kathryn A. Lawrence Notice
Lawrence, Kathryn A. Went peacefully to Heaven on Sun., March 10, 2019 at the age of 82. She rejoins her husband, Arnold Lawrence; two grandchildren and numerous Fur Babies. Lovingly remembered by her children, Betty (Bill) Bollis, Jeane (Doug) Lawrence, Laura (Jeff) Acerbi, Arnie (Sylvia) Lawrence, Denise (Bill) Steiner, Roxanne (Kory) LaVigne and Kathryn Butterfuss & Jeremy. She is further survived by eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, many other family and friends. Kathryn loved her Faith, her Country, her Family, the Green Bay Packers, her Friends, Wrestling and BINGO! Visitation will be held on Thurs., March 14, 2019 at the Funeral Home, from 1:30PM until the time of the 3:30PM prayer service. Burial will be private at a later date. Many thanks to Grobschmidt Senior Center and Williamstown Bay Residents for your friendship and continued support. " May God Rest Her Soul"
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now