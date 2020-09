Or Copy this URL to Share

Kathryn Ann Gavigan Wingert



Milwaukee - Kathryn Ann (Gavigan) Wingert age 90 passed away on September 27, 2020. She was wife to Paul who died in 1989 and is survived by her 10 children, 26 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and 4 great, great-grandchildren. Rest in peace mom, we shall miss you.









