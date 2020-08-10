Kathryn Ann Thomas(nee Smith) Passed peacefully on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at age 72. Wife of the late Theodore. Mother of DeSean (Erin), Erik (Jamie) and Demetrius. Grandmother of Hunter, Bryce, Izabella and Ora. Sister of Robin, Susan, the late Mark and the late Timothy. Also loved by other family and friends too numerous to mention.Preceded in death by parents Robert and Geneva.Visitation at the Funeral Home on Saturday, August 22, 2020, 1-6PM. Celebration of Life to be planned later in the future.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local NPR station in Kathy's honor.