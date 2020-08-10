1/1
Kathryn Ann Thomas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn Ann Thomas

(nee Smith) Passed peacefully on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at age 72. Wife of the late Theodore. Mother of DeSean (Erin), Erik (Jamie) and Demetrius. Grandmother of Hunter, Bryce, Izabella and Ora. Sister of Robin, Susan, the late Mark and the late Timothy. Also loved by other family and friends too numerous to mention.

Preceded in death by parents Robert and Geneva.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Saturday, August 22, 2020, 1-6PM. Celebration of Life to be planned later in the future.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local NPR station in Kathy's honor.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved