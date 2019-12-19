|
|
Kathryn B. Cooper
Greendale - (nee Broderson) Reunited with her husband William Cooper Jr. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the age of 103. Beloved mother of Robert (Roberta) Cooper and Phyllis (Carl) Lindquist. Loving grandmother of Peter (Lindsay) Cooper and Jennifer Cooper. Proud great-grandmother of Brendan, Morgan, Emilia, Aaron and William. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Kathryn volunteered with the Salvation Army for many years. She loved to travel, play Bridge and watch her Green Bay Packers.
Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel on Monday, Decemeber 30 from 2 - 4 PM. Funeral Service at 4 PM. Private interment at Arlington Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019