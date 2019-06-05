|
Jakubiak, Kathryn C. (Nee Linden) Found peace May 30, 2019 at age 94. Beloved wife (Sug) of the late Raymond Sr. (Suggie) for 60 years, 6 months, and 2 days. Loving mother of Raymond Jr. (Marianne), Mary, Debra (Robert) Uhlers, John, James (Annette), and Paul (Sue). Proud grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; godmother of Cynthia (Del) Schmechel, other relatives and many friends. A special thanks to Angels Grace Hospice. Visitation will be Saturday, June 15 at Our Lady of Lourdes (3722 S. 58th St. Milwaukee) from 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM followed by a 10:30 Mass. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019