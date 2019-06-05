Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Kathryn C. Jakubiak

Kathryn C. Jakubiak Notice
Jakubiak, Kathryn C. (Nee Linden) Found peace May 30, 2019 at age 94. Beloved wife (Sug) of the late Raymond Sr. (Suggie) for 60 years, 6 months, and 2 days. Loving mother of Raymond Jr. (Marianne), Mary, Debra (Robert) Uhlers, John, James (Annette), and Paul (Sue). Proud grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; godmother of Cynthia (Del) Schmechel, other relatives and many friends. A special thanks to Angels Grace Hospice. Visitation will be Saturday, June 15 at Our Lady of Lourdes (3722 S. 58th St. Milwaukee) from 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM followed by a 10:30 Mass. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019
