Kathryn D. Seelig
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn D. Seelig

(nee Thompson) Kathy passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Age 72. Beloved wife of Richard Seelig for over 50 years. Loving mother of Jeffrey Seelig, James (Jennifer M.) Seelig, Jerome (Kelly) Seelig and Judy (Kevin) Scharfenberger. Proud "Nana/Mama" of Tracy, Joseph, Justin, Jack, Juliana, Josh, Jessica, Joselyn, Jonah, Olivia, and Alex. Also loved by many other family and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents Dr. and Mrs. Richard Thompson and "adopted" son William Koepke.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Monday, June 22, 2020, 4-7:45PM. Masonic Service by the Order of the Eastern Star Lila B. Graser Chapter #159 at 8PM. Additional Visitation at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK, 13235 W. Capitol Dr, Brookfield, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 9-10AM. Funeral Service at 10AM. Entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to HAWS, Job's Daughter's HIKE Fund or St. Christopher's Episcopal Church.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 15 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
04:00 - 07:45 PM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUN
22
Service
08:00 PM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Funeral service
10:00 AM
WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Entombment
Wisconsin Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved