Kathryn D. Seelig(nee Thompson) Kathy passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Age 72. Beloved wife of Richard Seelig for over 50 years. Loving mother of Jeffrey Seelig, James (Jennifer M.) Seelig, Jerome (Kelly) Seelig and Judy (Kevin) Scharfenberger. Proud "Nana/Mama" of Tracy, Joseph, Justin, Jack, Juliana, Josh, Jessica, Joselyn, Jonah, Olivia, and Alex. Also loved by many other family and friends.Preceded in death by her parents Dr. and Mrs. Richard Thompson and "adopted" son William Koepke.Visitation at the Funeral Home on Monday, June 22, 2020, 4-7:45PM. Masonic Service by the Order of the Eastern Star Lila B. Graser Chapter #159 at 8PM. Additional Visitation at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK, 13235 W. Capitol Dr, Brookfield, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 9-10AM. Funeral Service at 10AM. Entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park to follow.In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to HAWS, Job's Daughter's HIKE Fund or St. Christopher's Episcopal Church.