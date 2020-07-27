Kathryn J. "Katy" KinsleyWest Allis - (nee Piette) Passed into Eternal Life on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at age 58. Loving wife and best friend of Timothy Kinsley. Loving mother of Sarah Kinsley and Michelle Kinsley. Proud grandma of Sylvie. Dear sister of Paul Piette and Dave (Joan) Piette.Visitation at Krause Funeral Home Thursday, July 30 from 11 AM until time of Service at 12 Noon. Interment at Highland Memorial Park. The family wishes to thank St. Luke's Hospital ICU especially Kent for their care of Katy and the family.