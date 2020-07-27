1/
Kathryn J. "Katy" Kinsley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn J. "Katy" Kinsley

West Allis - (nee Piette) Passed into Eternal Life on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at age 58. Loving wife and best friend of Timothy Kinsley. Loving mother of Sarah Kinsley and Michelle Kinsley. Proud grandma of Sylvie. Dear sister of Paul Piette and Dave (Joan) Piette.

Visitation at Krause Funeral Home Thursday, July 30 from 11 AM until time of Service at 12 Noon. Interment at Highland Memorial Park. The family wishes to thank St. Luke's Hospital ICU especially Kent for their care of Katy and the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Service
12:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved