|
|
Kathryn L. "Kay" (nee Cibik) Valcq
- - Valcq, Kathryn L. "Kay" (Nee Cibik) Passed away June 25, 2019 at the age of 90 surrounded by her loving family. Dearest mom of Susan Gottschalk, Kathy (Steve) Kinnamon, John and James (Bob Boles); 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. Kay was the owner of East Side Wine and Spirits for over 25 years. Memorial Mass Saturday October 26 at 11:30 AM at St Sebastian Catholic Church, 5400 W WashingtonBlvd. Visitation from 9 to 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Third Avenue Playhouse or of Wisconsin.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 20, 2019