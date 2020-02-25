Services
Muskego - Kathryn Alene Rust (nee Kuchler) 01/17/1947 to 02/13/2020

Passed into God's loving arms on Thursday, February 13, 2020, after a very brief bout with end-stage pancreatic cancer. She had pain during the month of January but none of us expected this outcome as she was so healthy and so active. Kathy completed her most recent 100 Mile Swim Challenge at the Mukwonago YMCA at Thanksgiving! Kathy is survived by her sisters, Jean M. Waid, and Margaret M. (Peg) Bell-Pignolet (Keith), her brother James R. Kuchler (Kris Nichols) and cousin Charles J. (Sarah) Koehn. Nieces and Nephews, Rachel Waid Kaplan (Andrew), Adrienne Kuchler Aldridge (Jason), Aaron M.Bell (Lydia), Kirsten Kuchler, Amanda Kuchler Buckett (Robert), Chelsea Pignolet Magnor (Thomas), Marla Kuchler (Moses Simon), and Leah Kuchler. Further survived by great-nieces & nephews whom she loved dearly; Eden, Asher, Hudson, Henry, Zachary, Alice, Daphne, Harvey, Jacqueline, Loella, Clara, Edson, and Judah. Further survived by her Aunt Joanne Pruitt Koehn and many loving family and friends. Also survived by her fur-children, Schautzie and Java - she loved those dogs!

Kathy grew up in Elm Grove, graduating from BCHS in 1965. She attended Lakeland College for her Bachelor's degree. She attended Garrett Seminary for her Master's in Divinity. She has been a practicing minister for over 25 years. She was an amazing person, woman, colleague, mentor, sister, and friend to many. She will be sorely missed and will be forever loved. She waits for us in Heaven.

Kathryn (Kathy) was predeceased by brother William J.(Bill) Kuchler in February 2018, parents Alene Frieda Koehn Kuchler and Robert Kuchler, and uncle Charles Koehn.

Kathryn was an Interim Minister for the United Church of Christ. She has served many churches over the years and has a long and storied past of many successes in those churches. She was so well-loved and so well respected.

Gathering at 1st Congregational Church of Waukesha, 100 E. Broadway, Waukesha, on March 8, 2020, at 2 PM, Memorial Service 3 PM, Hospitality to follow. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to UCCI.org in Kathy's name.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020
