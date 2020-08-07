1/1
Kathryn W. (Strickland) Murphy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn W. Murphy (nee Strickland)

Butler - Went to Heaven to be with her Lord on Wed., Aug. 5, 2020, at the age of 74. Loving wife of John Murphy for 51 years. Cherished Aunt and Godmother of Pamela (Eric) Dillman and James (LaVonne) Schleicher. Proud Great-Aunt

of Nicholas, Zachary, Breanna, Joseph, Bailey, Jesse, Ethan and Olivia.

Dear Great-Great-Aunt of five. Further survived by her brother-in-law, Gary Schleicher; many other relatives and friends. Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, James and Carrie Mae Strickland; siblings, Thomas (Sara) Strickland and Barbara Ann Schleicher. A visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 13th from 1:00PM until 5:00PM at the Schramka Funeral Home, Brookfield. Private services and burial will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved