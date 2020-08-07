Kathryn W. Murphy (nee Strickland)Butler - Went to Heaven to be with her Lord on Wed., Aug. 5, 2020, at the age of 74. Loving wife of John Murphy for 51 years. Cherished Aunt and Godmother of Pamela (Eric) Dillman and James (LaVonne) Schleicher. Proud Great-Auntof Nicholas, Zachary, Breanna, Joseph, Bailey, Jesse, Ethan and Olivia.Dear Great-Great-Aunt of five. Further survived by her brother-in-law, Gary Schleicher; many other relatives and friends. Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, James and Carrie Mae Strickland; siblings, Thomas (Sara) Strickland and Barbara Ann Schleicher. A visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 13th from 1:00PM until 5:00PM at the Schramka Funeral Home, Brookfield. Private services and burial will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.