Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
ROZGA FUNERAL HOME
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
ROZGA FUNERAL HOME
Kossow, Kathy J. (nee Wimmer) Passed peacefully at home January 29, 2019 at the age of 68 years. Dear sister of Ken (Sherry) Wimmer, John (Kelly), Judie, Terry (Sue) and preceded in death by Ted, Mike, Scott and Star. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Kathy had a special love for children and animals. She always enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation at the ROZGA FUNERAL HOME, Saturday, February 9 from 10:00 AM -12:00 Noon with a Memorial Service at 12:00 Noon.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019
