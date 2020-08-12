Kathyrn H. Ellingson(Nee Bennett) passed peacefully on August 9, 2020 with her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Burton Ellingson. Loving mom of Judy (Mark) Allendorf, Steve Ellingson, Chris (Roger) Brieske and Karin Ellingson. Dearest granny of Jessica (James) Lawler, Daniel (Paula) Barkow, Andrea Shell, Carl (Janet) Allendorf and Lauren Allendorf. Loving great granny of Angel III, Mia, Sophia, and Samuel Acevedo; Aubrie and Blake Barkow and Piper Shell. Beloved sister of Lois (late Warren) Latzig, Jer (late Carol) Bennett, Betty (Don) Jung, Carol (late Denny) Dart, Shirley (Alvin) Sowinski, late Bill Bennett, Bob (Bev) Bennett and Gary (Laura) Bennett. Preceded in death by brothers and sister in laws. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Visitation and Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at St. Kunegunda Catholic Church, 6895 Hwy. 17, Rhinelander, WI. Visitation at 2:00 PM and Mass at 3:00 PM. Burial will follow at Union Grove Cemetery, 9110 Church Rd., Harshaw, WI.