Papatrinatafyllou, Katrina "Kat" Of Mukwonago, formerly of South Milwaukee. Passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019 at the age of 52. Best friend and life partner of John Tamuzian, proud and loving mother of Lula and Bella. Katrina is further survived by her mother Carolyn, her sister Jahnine (Doug) Nassif, her aunt Marge, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be at the Funeral Home (930 Main St., Mukwonago) on Monday March 4, 2019 from 2:30PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 5:00PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019