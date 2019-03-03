Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
930 Main Street
Mukwonago, WI 53149
(262) 363-7126
Resources
More Obituaries for Katrina Papatrinatafyllou
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katrina "Kat" Papatrinatafyllou

Notice Condolences Flowers

Katrina "Kat" Papatrinatafyllou Notice
Papatrinatafyllou, Katrina "Kat" Of Mukwonago, formerly of South Milwaukee. Passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019 at the age of 52. Best friend and life partner of John Tamuzian, proud and loving mother of Lula and Bella. Katrina is further survived by her mother Carolyn, her sister Jahnine (Doug) Nassif, her aunt Marge, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be at the Funeral Home (930 Main St., Mukwonago) on Monday March 4, 2019 from 2:30PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 5:00PM.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now