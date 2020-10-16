Kay E. Hakes
Milwaukee - (Nee Whitney), of Milwaukee, October 5,2020, Age 82 years. Beloved wife of the late Neal. Loving mother of Matt (Betty), Andy (Alana), Kelly (Guy) Gajewski and Whitney (Mike) Hakes. Further survived by 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Funeral Service Wednesday October 21 at 7PM AT THE FUNERAL HOME. The family will greet friends 5PM until time of the Service. FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING IS REQUIRED. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Franciscan Peacemakers or the House of Peace appreciated.
