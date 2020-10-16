1/
Kay E. Hakes
Kay E. Hakes

Milwaukee - (Nee Whitney), of Milwaukee, October 5,2020, Age 82 years. Beloved wife of the late Neal. Loving mother of Matt (Betty), Andy (Alana), Kelly (Guy) Gajewski and Whitney (Mike) Hakes. Further survived by 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service Wednesday October 21 at 7PM AT THE FUNERAL HOME. The family will greet friends 5PM until time of the Service. FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING IS REQUIRED. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Franciscan Peacemakers or the House of Peace appreciated.

Those wishing to view the service remotely can view via zoom. https://zoom.us/j/96324428764?pwd=TVlMQ09oV3l3aTZIVVBXdDBCd2tYdz09






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
OCT
21
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
