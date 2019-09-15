Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
at the funeral home
Service
Following Services
at the funeral home
Kay E. Nee Machowski Bernier

Kay E. Nee Machowski Bernier
Kay E. Nee Machowski Bernier

Entered God's loving arms September 11, 2019 after a short, courageous battle with cancer at the age of 65. Survived by her beloved husband of 39 years, Michael. Devoted mother of Sean (Abbey) and loving grandmother to Oliviana (Livi called her Yaya). Loved by her sisters Karen (the late Mike) Young and Gail Ann Machowski. Godmother to Michael Young. Further survived by a long list of sister in-laws, brother in-laws, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews, all loved very much.

Kay retired from the office at the Menomonee Falls Police Department after 18 years. At home she loved to cook, bake, and crochet, all of which she loved to share with her family and friends. When you were Kay's friend you were a friend for life. She still had friends she kept in contact with from school. She will be missed by all.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 18 from 4-7 PM at the funeral home with a service to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the .

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sept. 15 to Sept. 18, 2019
