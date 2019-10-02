Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Vigil
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH
16000 W. National Ave.
New Berlin, WI
View Map
Resources
Kay F. Nolan


1943 - 2019
Kay F. Nolan Notice
Kay F. Nolan

New Berlin - Passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019, age 76. Loving wife of Bob for 48 years. Cherished mom of Tim (Julie), Amy (Eric) DeWald, Lynn (Mike) Kane and Lisa (Michael) Napieralski. Devoted grandma of 11 grandchildren. Sister of Bonnie (Tom) Romano. Sister-in-law of Annette (the late Jim) Nolan and Donna (the late Charles) Peterson. Further survived by many other family members and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Frances Nelsen.

Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home, Friday, October 4, 2019, 3-6:45PM. Vigil at 7PM. Mass of Christian Burial at HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 16000 W. National Ave, New Berlin, on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 1PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Holy Apostles- St. Vincent de Paul Society, 16000 W. National Ave, New Berlin, WI 53151.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019
