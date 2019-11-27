Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
Kay "Diane" (Punak) Girard

Kay "Diane" (Punak) Girard Notice
Kay "Diane" Girard (nee Punak)

Franklin, WI - Born to Eternal Life November 26, 2019 at the age of 77. Loving wife of the late William Hauenstein and the late Leslie Girard. Cherished mother of James and Jerald Hauenstein, Jean (the late David) Dietrich and Judith Kuhn. Step-mother of Leslie Jr. (Mary) and Kevin Girard and Brenda (Dan) Carter. Beloved grandmother of Tammy Dietrich, Holly Enyart. Great-grandmother to four great-grandchildren. Sister of Steve M. (Jean) Punak. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Monday, December 2, 2019 from 10AM to 1PM at THE FUNERAL HOME. Procession to Forest Hill Memorial Park, with committal prayers, to follow.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019
