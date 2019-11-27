|
Kay "Diane" Girard (nee Punak)
Franklin, WI - Born to Eternal Life November 26, 2019 at the age of 77. Loving wife of the late William Hauenstein and the late Leslie Girard. Cherished mother of James and Jerald Hauenstein, Jean (the late David) Dietrich and Judith Kuhn. Step-mother of Leslie Jr. (Mary) and Kevin Girard and Brenda (Dan) Carter. Beloved grandmother of Tammy Dietrich, Holly Enyart. Great-grandmother to four great-grandchildren. Sister of Steve M. (Jean) Punak. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Monday, December 2, 2019 from 10AM to 1PM at THE FUNERAL HOME. Procession to Forest Hill Memorial Park, with committal prayers, to follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019