McGinnis, Kay Helen Kay passed with peace and grace on June 9th after a difficult health journey during the last year. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 39 years, William (Bill) J. McGinnis (retired Shorewood High School teacher) and her son James (Mitch) M. McGinnis. Kay was a devoted, loving and loyal wife, mother and friend to all of us. She was born in Necedah, WI in 1936 but spent her childhood in Randolph, WI with her parents, Lewis and Helen Peterson, where she and Bill were married. Kay attended school and excelled and competed in baton twirling and won many state-wide events. Kay attended college in Eau Claire where she met her husband and they made their way to Shorewood, WI where they embraced the community and organizations. Kay along with her husband were long time members of the American Legion Post #331 in Shorewood where Kay held many positions in the Legion Auxiliary as a 43-year member. She loved this important organization and contributed endlessly to all the fundraising, conventions and events. Kay was also an active and supportive member of Whitefish Bay Woman's Club. She enjoyed bridge, bowling league and surrounding herself with her love of chocolate. It is always difficult to say goodbye to someone we love and cherish. But as we say so long, let us remember her beautiful smile and the twinkle in her eye and be happy that she was a part of our lives. Everyone who was lucky enough to know Kay is asked to celebrate her life in their own way. Kay will be greatly missed and fondly remembered for her gift of detail filled stories. Please raise a glass or tell a favorite story of the wonderful times shared with Kay. She leaves behind her family and friends. In lieu of a funeral service or flowers please consider a donation to Whitefish Bay Woman's Club, (in Kay's name), 600 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI 53217. Thank you to the entire staff of Harbor Chase Retirement Community of Shorewood, WI and Badger Hospice for her wonderful care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019