Kay J. Emmer

Kay J. Emmer Notice
Emmer, Kay J. (Nee Leonhardt) Born to eternal life on June 12, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of Richard J. "Dick" for 61 years. Loving mother of the late Peter, Kathy (Jim) Young, Michael, Rick (Suzie) and T.J. (Laura) Emmer. Proud grandmother of Ryan, Rachel, Amanda, Sara, Alana, Mitchell and Nicholas. Dear sister of Conrad (Janice) Diesing and the late Sally (Leonhardt) Feddick. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint James Historic Chapel in Menomonee Falls on Saturday June 22nd. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life in Kay's memory Saturday June 22nd from 1-3pm at Red Circle Inn located at N44 W33013 Watertown Plank Road. Nashotah, WI. 53058

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2019
