Kaye B. Copus


1927 - 2019
Kaye B. Copus Notice
Copus, Kaye B. (Nee Niehus) Passed away peacefully on August 2, 2019 at St. Ann's Rest Home in Milwaukee. She was born on March 7, 1927 in Madison, Wisconsin, the daughter of Adolph and Elsie (Reiels) Niehus. She married Lloyd M. Copus in Arkansas in March, 1949. Kaye worked for many years at the Medical Surgical Clinic, and then Northwestern Mutual from where she retired in 1995. Kaye was affectionately known at "Aunt Kaye" by young and old alike. Kaye loved opera, reading, working in her flower beds at home, but mostly watching her Brewers and Packers. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Lloyd and her eleven sisters and brothers, Marie, Gladys, Allen, Bernice, Charlotte, Alice, Lillian, Robert, Genevieve, Doris and Betty. Kaye is survived by many nieces and nephews, and also by her very close friends John and Sherry Obermiller and Cindy Rivette. Kaye wanted no wake or funeral, and will be buried at a later date at Wood National VA Cemetery with her husband as per her final wish.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 7, 2019
