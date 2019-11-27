|
Kazimierz "Casey" Roslanowski
Milwaukee - Reunited with his wife, Zofia and entered into God's loving arms on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, age 91. Beloved Father of Margaret (Dale) Miller, Bernadette (the late Dennis) Jurkowski, Julian (Vilma) Roslanowski, Anna (Mark) Steinmetz and Krysia Roslanowski. Dearest Dziadzio of Sarah, Samantha, Elizabeth and Michael.
Casey proudly worked and retired from Superior Die Set Corporation.
Visitation will be held at ST. ANNE'S SALVATORIAN CAMPUS, 3800 N 92nd St, Milwaukee, on Friday, December 6, 2019, 9:30-10:30AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM. Burial will be held privately at St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Anne's Salvatorian Campus.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Anne's and Heartland Hospice for your loving care and support.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2019